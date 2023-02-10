Soldier who sued over violent Windsor police traffic stop appeals what he was awarded

Lt. Caron Nazario, who was never arrested, sued the two Windsor police officers who stopped him, seeking $1 million in damages. A jury awarded him less than $4,000.

WINDSOR, Va. — Attorneys for a U.S. Army officer who was held at gunpoint and pepper sprayed during a traffic stop nearly three years ago have appealed what he was awarded in a civil lawsuit.

Lt. Caron Nazario, who was never arrested, sued the two Windsor police officers who stopped him, seeking a million dollars in damages. But in January, a jury mostly sided with the police officers and awarded the soldier a total of $3,685.

On Monday, Nazario's attorneys appealed that amount.

The defendants have until November 1 to respond and the court can start looking into the appeal.

Video of the incident in the small town of Windsor got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed his lawsuit in 2021. For many, the stop highlighted fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and raised questions about reasonable police conduct.