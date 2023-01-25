Body found in James City County retention pond

Right now, investigators are calling this a "suspicious death investigation."

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond Wednesday morning.

Police say that the body of a man was found around 9:45 a.m. by a person who was walking by the retention pond, which is located on the 5000 block of Olive Drive in the New Town neighborhood.

The body was recovered and taken to the Medical Examiners' Office in Norfolk to determine a cause of death.

The person has not yet been identified.

This is the second body to be found in a retention pond within the last week. On January 20, the body of a missing Newport News man was found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond.