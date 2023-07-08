Community weighs in on possible split of Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

The Williamsburg-James City Education Association partnered with the organization, The Village, to host a virtual town hall.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Parents and teachers had the chance to weigh in on a possible split of Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools on Monday night.

Talk of a split began in June when the Williamsburg City Council proposed a feasibility study to see if parting ways would be in their best interest.

Six weeks later, the James City County Board of Supervisors responded by passing a resolution saying it will not renew its joint schools contract.

A split would mean separate superintendents, school boards, transportation centers, and staffing.

On the Williamsburg side, there are just over a thousand students enrolled in the division, three middle schools, and the school administration building.

Meanwhile, James City County has about 10,000 students, 13 schools, and the bus operations center.

Many people at the town hall raised concerns over how quickly this decision came about and the fact that they still don't have a solid answer as to why.

The split would take effect ahead of the 2025-26 school year, but this is not a done deal yet.