Police find man who escaped Eastern State mental hospital, take him to jail

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County and Virginia State police caught the man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital early Monday morning.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said they'd caught Michael Lee Corey Malone, who police had previously called "Christopher Feagin."

Monday, when Geller said he'd escaped, she warned people that he had several known aliases. Christopher Feagin turned out to be one of those.

State troopers searched through the night to try to find him.

Geller said Malone, 32, was spotted at a convenience store near the intersection of Richmond Road and Lightfoot Road around noon Tuesday.

State and local police officers rushed there, and took him into custody "without incident."

Malone was charged with escaping the mental hospital, and was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.