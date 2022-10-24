Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital

32-year-old Christopher Feagin is missing. He allegedly escaped Eastern State Hospital off Ironbound Road around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — State troopers are looking for a man who allegedly escaped from a mental hospital in James City County.

Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said 32-year-old Christopher Feagin was missing. He would have escaped Eastern State Hospital off Ironbound Road around 1:40 a.m.

She described him as a white man with tattoos on both arms, and one of a skull on his face. He's 5'9 and weighs about 135 lbs.

He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater when he escaped.

It's not clear how Feagin escaped.

Feagin has also gone by the names Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih in the past, Geller said.

She said Feagin doesn't have a last known address, but has ties to Lexington, South Carolina, and was taken to the mental hospital after being arrested in Virginia Beach this August.