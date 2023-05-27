Man injured, business damaged by gunfire in Chesapeake

It happened at a convenience store at Providence Road and Campostella Road around 7:30 Saturday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A shooting left a man injured and a business damaged in Chesapeake Saturday night.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots at a convenience store at Providence Road and Campostella Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and the E-Z Mart damaged from the gunfire.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening-injuries.