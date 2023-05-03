Man dies after vehicle crash in Middlesex County, VSP says

The crash happened on Route 33 east of Union Park Road, which is outside of Saluda.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — A man died Tuesday after his vehicle crashed in Middlesex County, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The crash happened on Route 33 east of Union Park Road, which is outside of Saluda. VSP responded shortly after midnight Tuesday on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators think that Howard Leander Hollingsworth, 51, was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler east on Route 33 when he ran off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Medics took Hollingsworth to Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester with serious injuries, but he later died.