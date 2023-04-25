Chesapeake woman killed in vehicle crash on I-81, VSP says

It happened on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, Virginia State Police said.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. — A Chesapeake woman was killed in a vehicle crash in southwest Virginia early Saturday morning, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The crash happened on Interstate 81 in Smyth County at mile marker 39 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators believe that a Kenworth tractor-trailer going south on the interstate ran off the left side, went through the median, struck a Freightliner tractor-trailer going north, and then a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Kenworth, Michael Henson, 30, of Chesapeake, was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was charged with reckless driving.

The passenger of the Kenworth, Tiffanni Smith, 29, of Chesapeake, and the driver of the Freightliner, Kendall Morgan, 66, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, both died at the scene.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, according to VSP.