Virginia Beach man crashes into state police vehicle, charged with DUI, child endangerment

Police say the man's truck drifted into another lane of traffic and hit the rear passenger side of a State Police sergeant's SUV.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man in Virginia Beach was taken into custody Sunday night and charged with driving under the influence and endangering children after a vehicle crash with a state police vehicle.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. within Virginia Beach city limits and involved two vehicles, a Ford Explorer driven by a state police sergeant and a Ford F150 operated by Skylher Joseph Gillen.

Police say the sergeant was traveling in the far left lane when Gillen's truck drifted into his lane and hit the rear passenger side of his SUV, causing the police vehicle to spin out and strike a guardrail.

Gillen, 38, appeared to be impaired, according to the sergeant, and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

There were three children in Gillen's vehicle, ages three to seven, but police say no one was injured.