All inmates at Chesapeake Correctional Center to be tested after COVID-19 outbreak

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is ordering COVID-19 tests for all inmates at the Chesapeake Correctional Center after 90 inmates tested positive for the virus, according to a news release.

The outbreak initially started Nov. 12, when three inmates, six deputies, and two contractors tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office immediately moved the positive inmates to isolation in a medical housing unit.

Inmates that were near or housed where the positive inmates were living were then tested. Jail officials said as of Nov. 19, 90 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The inmates are being quarantined and monitored. The jail outbreak puts its infection rate at about 10%. There are about 985 offenders at the facility.

Officials are working with the Virginia Department of Health to begin testing the entire inmate population and staff members.