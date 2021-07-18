One dead; authorities searching for driver after Chesapeake pursuit ends in vehicle crash, fire

Virginia State Police say they are looking for a driver who fled into the woods on foot after a pursuit happened Sunday around 12:45 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday after one driver led Chesapeake police officers on a pursuit. Authorities are looking for the driver.

One of the officers from the Chesapeake Police Department said he was watching over the area where Interstate 64 and 464 splits off. That's when he saw a 2016 Chrysler 200 speeding with no headlights on.

The officer believed the driver could have been under the influence and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the Chrysler initially complied and pulled over.

However, when the officer attempted to walk up to the car, the driver sped off -- going eastbound on I-64. The Chesapeake police officer than began pursuing the fleeing driver. They crossed the High-rise Bridge and continued east.

Once the car got to the split of I-64 and I-264, traffic was stopped for a crash that Virginia State Police was actively working involving a 2005 Honda Accord and a 2013 Toyota Scion.

According to a State Police spokesperson, the Chrysler ran into the back of the Honda, which then struck the Toyota. The impact caused the Honda to catch fire and become fully engulfed.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The State Police spokesperson said that person's remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification.

The two occupants of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, the driver of the Chrysler got out of the car and ran into the woods on foot. Chesapeake's K-9 unit have been searching the area, trying to find the driver of the Chrysler.

Officers have not provided a description of the driver at this time. VSP is currently investigating the incident.