CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Council will consider a resolution on whether to make the city a Second Amendment Sanctuary or not at its special work session next week.

The council will take public comments from citizens regarding the sanctuary status.

The city is expecting a larger than normal crowd and seating is being prepared, city spokesman Heath Covey said.

The past week, multiple Hampton Roads localities have considered or passed similar resolutions. On Tuesday, the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution.

Dozens of people stood outside the Virginia Beach City Council meeting Tuesday night to voice their support for a resolution in their locality even though it wasn't on the council's agenda.

Nearly 600 people packed Suffolk City Hall on Wednesday night, with many asking for City Council to take up a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, which councilmembers rejected.

The push for Second Amendment sanctuaries comes on the heels of Democrats winning control of the Virginia General Assembly in the November election.

Gun legislation is expected to be a top issue in the upcoming General Assembly session next month when a legislative package of gun control measures is reintroduced.

Governor Northam first introduced a set of gun control bills in a special session this past July, a little more than a month after the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions have been passed by other municipal governments around Virginia, more than 40 so far.

However, in comparison to state law, these resolutions appear to just be symbolic gestures.

