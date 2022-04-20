Chesapeake residents create petition to save the city's curbside recycling program

Chesapeake leaders are set to end the city's recycling program but some residents are fighting back.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake recycling program is set to end on June 30, 2022.

Now, thousands of people are signing an online petition to urge city leaders to change course.

Community advocates in Chesapeake are coming together and pushing for change.

“It’s really sad to see us go backwards now and have our blue bins turned into a trashcan. We do not want that," said resident Lacy Shirey.

Shirey and others created Chesapeake Recycles. It’s an online petition where people can leave comments.

“This petition goes to city council members and the city manager so that residents can have their voices heard," said Shirey.

In March, Chesapeake city leaders decided to end the curbside recycling program. They said the program’s funds will go toward staffing shortages for waste management and public safety services.

City leaders gave residents three options: one is to use a private service, another is to drop off their items at designated locations, and the third is to put all their trash in one waste bin.

Shirey said so far thousands of people signed the petition to keep the curbside recycling program.

“We’ve been running the petition for about two weeks now and have over 3,000 signed petitions," said Shirey.

Shirey said her group plans on creating bigger signs and posting them around the city until they have to give up their blue bins in July. She hopes that will change some city leaders' minds before the program officially ends.

“We believe strongly that there’s always time to reconsider an effort for the city, especially something as important as this," said Shirey.

Shirey said members of the Chesapeake Recycles group plan to attend the next city council meeting to voice their concerns on April 26, 2022.