No one hurt after fire breaks out at Chesapeake business

The intersection of Chesapeake Drive and Bainbridge Boulevard was shut down as crews tackled the fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The cause of a fire at a business in Chesapeake is under investigation, officials said.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called to the 2100 block of Chesapeake Drive shortly before 9 p.m., in the Portlock section of the city. The first unit to arrive reported smoke coming from the building's roof.

Crews made entry and contained the fire to the building's attic. A small part of the roof and outside wall was removed to allow firefighters access to the fire and get it under control.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.