Two individuals displaced following overnight house fire in Deep Creek area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were forced to evacuate overnight when their home caught on fire in the Deep Creek part of town.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it received a call on Sunday, April 25 just before 2:30 a.m. about a house that caught on fire in the 2600 block of Roundtree Circle. Multiple community members called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

Firefighters from Engine 8 arrived at the scene within ten minutes. They found the house and the outside area of the garage burning in flames.

Officials said the two adult residents had already exited the home prior to crews arriving and they were relocated.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:42 a.m. and there were no reported injuries.