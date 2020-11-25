Woman hurt, cat dies in Chesapeake house fire in South Norfolk

A woman who was in the home on Park Avenue at the time of the fire was injured.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in South Norfolk early Wednesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 1400 block of Park Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

A spokesman for the fire department said the fire was under control by 1:47 a.m.

That spokesman said a woman was hurt in the home. She had burns, but there was no word, initially, on how severe those injuries were.

A pet cat died at the scene.