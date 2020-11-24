Some parents voice support for Chesapeake Public Schools' decision to keep students in classrooms

The school board's decision to keep some students learning in school buildings brought polar reactions from families and teachers.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools’ superintendent said he stands by his recommendation to keep students who'd returned to classrooms learning in person. It was a recommendation that school board members supported through a unanimous vote Monday.

Both came even though COVID-19 numbers in the city and the area have been increasing. The school division is the only one in Hampton Roads to stay the course with in-person learning.

“Just because we’re the only ones doesn’t mean we’re wrong,” said Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton. “We are looking out for the safety of our students and staff,"

Cotton said school officials worked closely with the Chesapeake Health Department in considering what to do. He added that any coronavirus cases in the community have not spread within the school buildings. He explained that the school health advisory board suggested addressing any possible future COVID-19 outbreaks, on a school by school basis, instead of as one division. The school board gave Cotton permission to move students or staff back to online learning on an individual school basis, if necessary.

The Chesapeake Education Association and many parents were not happy with the school board's vote. A day after it, other parents spoke up to support the vote and Cotton.

“My kids were thrilled,” said Michele Leazer. “I listen to the data, and I listen to the scientists, and you know, like I said, I see my kids are coming home really happy and really healthy.”

“I love it,” said Shani Yourman, who feels that the schools are safe.

Dr. Benjamin Nelson, a military pediatrician, has children in the division.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for lots of reasons,” said Nelson, explaining that his kids are enjoying learning in person and that he’s seen the adverse social-emotional effects of children who are learning virtually.

“Lots of mental health issues I’ve seen since the schools have shut down,” said Nelson. He added that he thinks the spread of coronavirus could get worse when children don’t go to school and parents need childcare.