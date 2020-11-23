Firefighters save two children from apartment fire in Chesapeake

Two children were trapped in the building during the fire, but crews were able to rescue them. Firefighters said two apartments were damaged.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire crews battled heavy flames that broke out at an apartment complex in Chesapeake, forcing officials to close down a stretch of Airline Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent to the 4000 block of Jill Crescent at 1:15 p.m. They worked to contain a blaze that consumed part of an apartment building at the Maplewood Apartments on Maplefield Drive.

Officials had to close down part of Airline Boulevard near Maplefield for the response. Units battled the fire on two floors of the building in two separate apartments.

A couple of children were trapped on the second floor, but crews successfully rescued them from the building. Medics took them to a hospital and they're expected to be all right.

Lieutenant Kevin Lyons said the children definitely bought themselves some time.

"They had their bedroom door closed and they were actually on the ground," Lyons said. "I remember I had my flashlight on. They actually came up and saw me and gave me a hug."

He said they carried the kids to safety.