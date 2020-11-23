Suffolk police say robber used victim's own knife to stab him after taking it, money

Officers said someone with a gun came robbed a man on Pruden Boulevard near Godwin Boulevard. The person took the man's money and knife then stabbed the man.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police said they're looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint, then used the man's own knife to stab him Sunday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard near Godwin Boulevard.

The man said a stranger with a gun approached him and demanded his personal items. One of the things the man had on him was a knife. He gave the robber that and money. The robber stabbed him with it and then left.

The man walked to a business to get help.

The only description that the man gave police was that the robber may have been male, approximately 5'8 to 6' tall with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a COVID-19-style mask. Suffolk Fire & Rescue treated him there then took him to the hospital. He should be all right.

