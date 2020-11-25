Rabid fox found in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Health officials in Chesapeake say a fox found in a West Ballahack neighborhood has tested positive for the rabies virus.
The fox was found on November 19 in a residence's backyard.
If you or your pet may have been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080. You should seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.
The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
Important rabies prevention tips are:
- Vaccinate your pets.
- Report all exposures to animals, typically bites or scratches, to your doctor and local health department.
- Enjoy wildlife from a distance, don't feed wild animals like raccoons, skunks, or foxes, or encourage them to visit your property with food.
- Do not feed any family pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or handle any wild or feral animals that look sick or injured.
State law requires all dogs and cats older than four months are vaccinated against rabies.