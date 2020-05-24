Chesapeake Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing at Chesapeake Square Mall

The free testing is available to anyone. You do not have to be showing symptoms to get tested. There will be 1,000 tests available.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at Chesapeake Square Mall on Thursday.

The free testing is available to anyone. There will be 1,000 tests available.

A walk-up tent will be set up in the old Sears parking lot.

As of Sunday, Chesapeake has 433 positive cases in the city. Thirteen coronavirus related deaths have been reported and 82 people have been hospitalized in Chesapeake.

The testing is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard.

For more information about the event, visit the Chesapeake Health Department's Facebook page.