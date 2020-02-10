Man killed in Chesapeake shooting

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Linster Street. There's no word on any possible suspects at this time.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Chesapeake on Thursday night.

Chesapeake Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Reid Street around 9:43 p.m. following several reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to find an adult man dead from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Linster Street.

There's no word at this time on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or any possible suspects.

