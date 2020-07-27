Chesapeake holds public meeting on back-to-school options

The school board will hear public comments for two hours, where parents can weigh in on the back-to-school plans and any other concerns.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are in the process of finalizing their fall plans. On Monday, the Chesapeake school board will hold a public comment session.

Officials have created two plans for in-person and virtual learning. At Monday's meeting, the school board will hear public comments for two hours, where parents can weigh in on the back-to-school plans and any other concerns.

The two options Chesapeake is considering are:

Option 1: On-campus Continuum

* This plan would follow an instructional model that would dictate how often kids would be on school campuses based on COVID-19 rates.

* If rates are low, students would attend school in a traditional five-day format. Safety precautions would be in place.

* If rates are medium, students would attend school two days out of the week and do three days of online learning.

* If rates are high, schools would transition to online learning for a brief amount of time until rates decrease.

Option 2: Chesapeake Online

* Available for K-12 students. Courses are not self-paced. There is scheduled teacher-led learning. Other at-home, online learning will take place. Some elective courses may not be available.

* Grades K-2: Teacher-led instruction would be 1 to 2 hours per day for K-2.

* Grades 3 to 5: instructional time would span 1.5 to 2.5 hours each day.

* Middle and high school: Students would have 30 to 45 minutes each day for each course.

Monday's meeting will be aired live on Chesapeake Television (Cox 48, Verizon 43) and will be live-streamed at www.CityOfChesapeake.net/TV. The meeting will be simulcast on WFOS-FM radio (88.7) as well. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.