Chesapeake apartment fire leaves residents displaced

Firefighters from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach fought the fire together.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An apartment building in Chesapeake went up in flames Thursday morning.

The fire department received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a fire at the Sparrow Road Townhouse Apartments located in the 1100th block of Sparrow Road off Indian River Road.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes of the call and saw heavy fire and smoke billowing out of the first floor of the apartment.

Crews discovered the fire had started in the kitchen of the home.

Firefighters from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach brought hose lines into the building and started fighting the flames.

They extinguished the fire and reported it as under control at 1:40 a.m.

The people at the apartment suffered no injuries. One firefighter had a minor injury and was evaluated on the scene.