CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An alleged threat against Deep Creek High School has been circulating on social media Monday.

However, the principal of the school released a statement that said there has been no credible threat against students or staff. The school is working with the Chesapeake Police Department to investigate.

Principal Brian Haughinberry said on social media "rumors can spread very quickly." He encourages parents to talk with their children about the consequences of making a threat and spreading rumors.

The school day is operating as usual on Monday.

Here's the full statement from the school:

"Good morning. This is Brian Haughinberry, principal of Deep Creek High School, with an important message. With the speed of social media, rumors can spread very quickly. You may have heard of a rumor circulating on social media regarding our school today. Please know that we have been in communication with the Chesapeake Police Department and there has been no credible threat to our students or staff. Our educational day has continued as normal. I encourage you to speak with your children regarding the ramifications of making threats and spreading rumors. Parents, we take any threats seriously and plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any individuals identified as making such threats as they interrupt the educational process and take our city police away from dealing with real criminal matters. Thank you for your continued support. The safety of our students and staff is imperative to ensure a safe learning environment for all."

