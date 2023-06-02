Chesapeake deputy who was injured in shootout with murder suspect named Virginia's 2023 'Deputy of the Year'

Investigator Chambers was shot three times and left in critical condition during a January shootout in Hampton with a murder suspect.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake Sheriff's deputy who was injured in a shootout with a homicide suspect in January has recieced a top honor from the Virginia Sheriff's Association.

Investigator Scott Chambers was named the "2023 Deputy Sheriff of the Year" for his "dedication, bravery and professionalism under fire" in relation to the Hampton shooting, which put him in the hospital, a VSA press release stated.

“This prestigious award recognizes the height of professional service and dedication to the citizens of Chesapeake," said John W. Jones, Executive Director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association in a statement.

"The VSA counts Investigator Chambers as one of the finest examples of law enforcement and we are proud to call him a member of the VSA."

On January 11, Chambers and other members of a U.S. Marshals task force were tracking a man who had been on the run for two weeks, accused of murdering his wife on Christmas Day.

The wanted man, Lamont Lewis, "was the passenger in a vehicle when the task force initiated a vehicle takedown," the release stated.

Task force officers surrounded the vehicle and tried to pin the doors closed so they could capture Lewis, and as Chambers was getting the driver out of the vehicle, Lewis "hopped into the driver's seat and exited the car firing two pistols," the VSA statement said.

Chambers was shot three times. He and other law enforcement officers shot back at Lewis, who eventually died at the hospital.

While in critical condition, Chambers used his training as a certified EMT to apply his own tourniquet before being taken to a nearby hospital. He went though two surgeries and was able to leave the hospital two weeks later.

“Scott Chambers is a hero,” said Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan. “He puts on his badge every day to go out and get the worst of the worst off the streets.”

Chambers is a former Army Ranger and a "lifelong law enforecement officer," according tot he VSA release. He's been with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office for four years and is a member of it's Criminal Apprehension Unit and a sworn Special Deputy with the United States Marshals Service.