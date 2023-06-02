Chesapeake deputy shot, injured in line of duty: 'The support has been incredible'

Investigator Scott Chambers talked with 13News Now on Monday night. It was his first time speaking publicly at length, since the shooting in Hampton on January 11.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly one month has passed since a shootout in Hampton left Investigator Scott Chambers with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hurt. To this day, he and his family continue to receive an outpouring of support.

On Monday night, Chesapeake restaurant Winston's Raw Bar and Grill hosted a fundraiser in which donations and proceeds would benefit Chambers.

Brought in by motorcade for the event, the senior deputy greeted and embraced colleagues, friends, and members of the community.

"Quite honestly, humbling. It's awesome and in a weird way, it's the bond we should always have in our community," said Chambers.

The veteran law enforcement officer also serves on a U.S. Marshals task force. He and other task force officers attempted to serve warrants in an effort to arrest a Hampton homicide suspect on January 11.

Wanted for the Christmas Day murder of his wife, police said the suspect got out of the car, drew two guns, and opened fire at officers.

They returned fire, according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot. The suspect died in the confrontation, and Chambers was hit by gunfire twice, once in the upper body and once in the lower body.

Chambers said he remembers the encounter. As he looks forward and tries to heal, he talked about the recovery process.

"Between physical therapies and rehabs, we're looking at possibly nine months or more," he said.

"I check in with him every day," said Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan, who recounted going to police academy with Chambers almost 30 years ago. "He's one of my closest friends, and this has been very difficult for him, but he's the right person to navigate his way through this. We're just so proud of him. He's made us so proud here in Chesapeake."

Chambers said he is not one for fanfare, but expressed his desire to attend Monday night's fundraiser and speak with media outlets in an effort to show his gratitude.

Speaking publicly at length for the first time since the shooting on January 11, Investigator Scott Chambers centers his message to the community around gratitude. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/29V1KCqS5c — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) February 7, 2023

Chambers told 13News Now he is overwhelmed by all the well wishes, an abundance of letters, and acts of support, like the event at Winston's.

Phil Durbin is co-owner of the restaurant and a former law enforcement officer himself.

"When something like this happens to one of our brothers or sisters, we try to support as much as we can, in whatever way we can," said Durbin.

He said donations and proceeds from a comedy show and silent auction — for prizes like beach vacation stays and gift baskets — will go directly to Chambers.

Additionally, Mitch Brinkman from Wholesale Mortgage and Marie Vega from COVA Home Realty surprised Chambers, his girlfriend, and two children by offering to pay for the deputy's mortgage this month.

There is also a GoFundMe page up and running to help Chambers. It has raised more than $31,000, as of Monday night.

"The support has been incredible, and I'm so thankful for it," said Chambers, who focused his message to the community Monday night around gratitude. "Thank you, that's all I want to say. I don't know if there's a need to say anything more."

As far as when Chambers will get back to work and rejoin the force, he told 13News Now that is in question right now, given his long recovery ahead.