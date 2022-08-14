Missing Person: Woman missing from Chesapeake considered 'endangered'

Ms. Hicks was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a black and white bag.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is missing from Chesapeake according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

25-year-old Alexis Starr Hicks is a black woman. She is just under five and a half feet tall, and she weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to the department.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and she was carrying a black and white bag when she was seen last.

Hicks was last seen on Friday, August 12 at around 8:30 a.m. leaving her residence in the 2000 block of Centerville Turnpike.

Hicks is said to have multiple health issues which require medication.

Because she presumably has not been taking her medication while missing, police are considering her to be in danger and unable to care for herself.

Hicks was reported missing by her mother Sunday morning.