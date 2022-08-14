Norfolk teen still missing as community searches

Kadence Morrell was last seen on Norway Place.

NORFOLK, Va. — As family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell continue to search for the missing teen, they’re not alone.

Keitra Coleman of the volunteer search group, Hear Their Voices, said her team has searched for Kadence Morrell nearly every day since her family reported her missing.

“I’m a mom and this pulls my heart," Coleman said. "I couldn’t imagine.”

She said volunteers are not sure where Kadence is but they are concerned about her well being.

“We have no idea," she said. "I consider for me personally her in danger because it’s been as long as it’s been over a week and no one‘s heard any thing is she’s only 15.”

Sunday morning, Coleman and others passed out fliers in Kadence’s neighborhood and used a search dog to help locate any trace of the missing teen.

“We really need to keep her picture out there we need to keep her message out there and she is,” Coleman said.

Coleman said finding Kadence is a priority for her group.

Sunday marks 11 days since Kadence was last seen in the area of Norway Place, near Lafayette Boulevard.

Disappearing is unlike Kadence, according to multiple family members 13News Now spoke with.

If you have any information about Kadence’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.