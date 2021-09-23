Man jumps from balcony to escape house fire in Chesapeake

No one was hurt, but the house sustained major damage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is unhurt after he had to jump from a second-story balcony to escape a house fire in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called to the 1000 block of Woodsmans Reach in the Greenbrier section of the city shortly after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.

A 55-year-old man was the only person in the home at the time of the fire and firefighters said his quick decision to jump may have saved his life. No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 4:25 p.m. but the house suffered significant damage. The Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.