Foodbank brings mobile food pantry to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Families in Chesapeake got a little help putting food on the table today.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held one of three mobile food pantries in Hampton Roads in the next few days.

Two more mobile pantries are happening this weekend.

On Saturday, you can pick food up in Portsmouth at 39 Afton Parkway from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. You can also swing by a mobile pantry in Virginia Beach that day at 620 Baker Road.