Four adults, three kids displaced from Portlock, Chesapeake home after fire

When firefighters got there, the people who lived in the house had already escaped. Firefighters pulled three cats out of the house, and two of them survived.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seven people were displaced from a Chesapeake home, and one cat was killed, in a Thursday afternoon house fire.

There were four adults and three children living at the house in the 1200 block of Rosemont Ave. Around 2 p.m., it caught on fire.

A release from Capt. Steve Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department said rescue teams made it to the scene three minutes after the first call for help.

When firefighters got there, the people who lived in the house had already escaped. Firefighters pulled three cats out of the house, and Bradley said two of them ended up surviving.

Teams put out the fire on the ground floor before it could spread upwards, but Bradley said the fire had already done a lot of damage.

The fire department decided the house fire had been started by accident.