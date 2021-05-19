Man dies after high-speed chase with Virginia State Police in Chesapeake

Javaud Aubrey Ahangari, 23, of Chesapeake, died when his car hit a tree line. Speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A high-speed chase between Virginia State Police and two vehicles ended in a deadly crash Tuesday night.

A state trooper was conducting stationary radar sometime around 11:53 p.m. near the Greenbrier Parkway exit on eastbound Interstate 64, when he noticed a motorcycle and Hyundai Genesis speeding. Both vehicles clocked in at 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the motorcycle and car. Another trooper in the area joined in the pursuit.

Both vehicles did not pull over and a high-speed chase began. The vehicles reach speeds of more than 125 mph.

When the driver of the Genesis approached the Bowers Hill Interchange, he lost control of the car, ran off the road and crashed into a tree line.

The motorcycle continued northbound on Interstate 664 and was lost by the troopers.

The troopers immediately called EMS to help the driver that crashed. Javaud Aubrey Ahangari, 23, of Chesapeake, died at the scene.

Spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a contributing factor.