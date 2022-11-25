Man with dementia missing from Chesapeake care facility

According to CPD, Eddie Worrell Jr. suffers from dementia and has only lived at the care facility for two months and doesn't know the area.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man with dementia is missing from a Chesapeake care facility.

According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of the car facility in the 900 block of Godwin Avenue Wednesday.

It's not exactly clear what time he left, but Worrell was last seen overnight by a care worker.

Police said he suffers from dementia and several physical ailments. Worrell has only lived at the Godwin care facility for two months and doesn't know the area.

He is believed to be on foot and without a phone. Police said he could be wearing a thick black jacket with a hoodie, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Worrell is known to walk to the 7-11and Hardees at Bainbridge and Freeman.