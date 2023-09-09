UPDATE: Missing Chesapeake man found safe

Ethan Snider was safely located Saturday night, Chesapeake police said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: Chesapeake police said Ethan Snider was safely located on Saturday evening, and the missing person bulletin was canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Chesapeake are asking the public's help to find a missing person.

Ethan Snider was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday leaving their home in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue and hasn't been seen since. Family members told police they're concerned about Snider's well-being.

Snider is 5'2" tall and weighs about 205 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Snider was last seen wearing green or khaki pants and a gray polo with the words "Hope Springs Vet Clinic" on it.

Snider was driving a white Hyundai Veloster with red stickers on the back that say, "What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?" The car has Virginia tags UEA-7481.