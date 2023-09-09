UPDATE: Missing Chesapeake man found safe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: Chesapeake police said Ethan Snider was safely located on Saturday evening, and the missing person bulletin was canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police in Chesapeake are asking the public's help to find a missing person.
Ethan Snider was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday leaving their home in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue and hasn't been seen since. Family members told police they're concerned about Snider's well-being.
Snider is 5'2" tall and weighs about 205 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Snider was last seen wearing green or khaki pants and a gray polo with the words "Hope Springs Vet Clinic" on it.
Snider was driving a white Hyundai Veloster with red stickers on the back that say, "What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?" The car has Virginia tags UEA-7481.
If you know where Ethan Snider is or have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.