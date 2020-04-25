NBA player and Hampton Roads native Mike Scott gives back to local hospital workers

The Chesapeake native recognizes the efforts of front line essential workers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mike Scott's basketball journey has taken him all over the United States, coast-to-coast and back again, but with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Scott's thoughts are back to where it all started for him.

The Deep Creek grad is giving back to essential workers in his home community. Partnering with Jersey Mike's, Scott is sending meals to CHKD dayshift workers, nightshift workers at Chesapeake Regional Hospital, and to every worker at stations 8 and 9 of the Chesapeake Fire Department, the two stations closest to his childhood home.

A statement from Scott read in part, "I believe that it is important that we serve those who risk their lives every day to serve others, especially during our nation's crisis."