NBA player and Hampton Roads native Mike Scott gives back to local hospital workers

The Chesapeake native recognizes the efforts of front line essential workers
The former UVA Cavalier held his annual basketball camp from his alma mater in Deep Creek High School. Last month he signed a one year deal to play with the Los Angeles Clippers.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mike Scott's basketball journey has taken him all over the United States, coast-to-coast and back again, but with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Scott's thoughts are back to where it all started for him.

The Deep Creek grad is giving back to essential workers in his home community. Partnering with Jersey Mike's, Scott is sending meals to CHKD dayshift workers, nightshift workers at Chesapeake Regional Hospital, and to every worker at stations 8 and 9 of the Chesapeake Fire Department, the two stations closest to his childhood home. 

A statement from Scott read in part, "I believe that it is important that we serve those who risk their lives every day to serve others, especially during our nation's crisis." 

Scott also noted that he is planning to give back more to hospitals, nursing homes, and other frontline workers in the coming weeks. 

