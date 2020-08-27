Norfolk police officer charged after shooting, killing Chesapeake man while off-duty back in January

Chesapeake police said Edmund Hoyt is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kelvin White. Hoyt was off duty when he shot, killed White on January 19.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Norfolk police officer is charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Chesapeake back in January.

Chesapeake police said 34-year-old Edmund Hoyt is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 42-year-old Kelvin White. Hoyt was off duty when he shot and killed White.

The shooting happened on January 19, 2020, when Hoyt drove to the 2600 block of Bainbridge Boulevard after receiving a call from a family member telling him that White had threatened them with a weapon.

Hoyt--who was off duty and not in uniform at the time--confronted White at the home. The confrontation got physical and Hoyt shot White.

Both men were armed during the fight, police said. White was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.