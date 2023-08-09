Officer honored for Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting response

Nearly 10 months after a gunman opened fire in a Chesapeake Walmart, Police Officer Albert White was honored for his heroic actions.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly 10 months after a gunman opened fire inside a Chesapeake Walmart, a police officer is being honored for his heroic actions that night.

Officer Albert White was working on November 22, 2022, when he heard about an active shooter at the store on Sam's Circle over his radio. White rushed to the Walmart, where he said he found a woman bleeding.

He later found she'd been shot in the neck and stomach. He gave her first aid until other emergency responders arrived on the scene.

During Wednesday's special legislative session in Richmond, Chesapeake Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr. presented a resolution to commend and appreciate Officer Hayes for his bravery and heroic actions on that night.