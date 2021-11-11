Six people enlist in Amy during Veterans Day ceremony in Chesapeake

Dozens commemorated Chesapeake veterans outside of city hall Thursday morning.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Veterans Day, we remember those who fought for our freedom. Markus Henderson will be among them someday.

“I can’t wait for those new experience[s] and I can’t wait for boot camp.”

Henderson is following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to military service.

Although his dad retired from the Navy, Henderson chose to enlist in the Army. He and five other people made it official at Chesapeake’s Veterans Day ceremony.

“I’m honored and humbled that I get to be around all these amazing people that serve our country," he said. "I look up to my dad in more ways than one than he believes.”

Veterans Day commemorations just kicked off in Chesapeake.



Dozens of people attended the event. Chesapeake Mayor Richard West said there are many ways to honor veterans, including a simple but big one.

“Let’s learn to respect one another, disagree with one another in kindness and bring our country back together,” Mayor West said.

They hope veterans will lead the way.