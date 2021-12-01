Portsmouth man wins $100,000 playing Powerball in Virginia Lottery

Roy Williamson bought his ticket at Cedar Road Exxon, located at 1260 Cedar Road in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Portsmouth man won $100,000 when four numbers matched plus the Powerball number in Virginia Lottery drawing on Dec. 19.

At first, Roy Williamson thought the store clerk was playing a trick on him.

“I thought I’d won $200,” he said in a Virginia Lottery news release. “I just knew he was joking.”

He spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought the ticket. That resulted in his prize doubling to $100,000.

“I almost fainted!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials.