Someone in Chesapeake bought a $2 million Powerball ticket!

Virginia Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at a Food Lion on Moses Grandy Trail. Check your ticket--you could be a millionaire!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia Lottery officials said someone purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million this weekend in Chesapeake.

The ticket was bought at a Food Lion at 2617 Moses Grandy Trail for the Saturday, July 24 drawing.

Now, lottery officials are wondering who is Virginia's next millionaire?

The winning numbers for the July 24 drawing were 1-4-11-59-67, and the Powerball number was 10.

The ticket matched the first five winning numbers. It did not match the Powerball number.

The person who purchased this ticket spent an extra $1 for Power Play. That doubled the price to $2 million!

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.