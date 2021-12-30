No one hurt after The Dog House restaurant in Chesapeake catches fire

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the restaurant's dining area.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family-owned South Norfolk restaurant was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called to The Dog House, located at 918 Liberty Street, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the dining room area.

The restaurant was not open at the time, so no one was inside or hurt. No neighboring businesses were damaged, as well.

The Dog House will remain closed for repairs.