Animal cruelty charges against former Hampton Sheriff's Office lieutenant, husband set aside

Hampton police originally charged the two when they found adult pit bulls and puppies in poor health inside their home on Ireland Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Animal cruelty charges against a former lieutenant with the Hampton Sheriff's Office and her husband are set aside.

Carolyn Johnson appeared in court on several animal cruelty charges Monday. Her husband, Michael Johnson, appeared on similar charges, in addition to four counts of dog fighting.

Representatives of the Virginia Attorney General's Office handling the case announced they will not prosecute the couple on these charges at this time. Attorneys could bring the charges back to court at a later time pending new evidence.

The Hampton Police Division originally pressed charges against the two when they found four adult pit bulls and four pitbull puppies in extremely poor health inside their home on Ireland Street.

The dogs were infested with fleas and they had little to no access to water, according to court documents.

During their investigation, detectives said they found paperwork and paraphernalia indicating Michael Johnson started conditioning the dogs for fights.

After the charges were set aside Monday, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Attorney General's Office said despite the outcome, the investigation remains ongoing.

Carolyn Johnson served at the Hampton Sheriff's Office since 1999. She was placed on administrative leave but then retired from her position shortly after she was charged.