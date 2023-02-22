Bomb threat called in at Hampton's Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court

This is the second bomb threat called into Hampton courts this week.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police officers and firefighters are investigating a bomb threat at the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Wednesday morning.

Police said the call came in just after 10 a.m. The courthouse was evacuated, along with the General District Courthouse, and Circuit Courthouse.

Police didn't find any suspicious devices after a sweep of the courthouse.

