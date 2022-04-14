'He was loving' | Family, friends, celebrate life of teacher and former football player Joshua Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah’s father said he knows his son had more to give, but he’s certain Joshua’s legacy lives on.

HAMPTON, Va. — Family and friends of Joshua Owusu-Koramoah celebrated his life on Thursday. For hours, they shared stories of the former William & Mary football player’s unique love for people and dedication to his faith.

“There aren’t too many days Joshua did not come to the house and ask me to pray for somebody," said Owusu-Koramoah's mother, Beverly Ann Mabson.

Several people, including former coaches, shared story after story about the Hampton native.

“He was just loving. He was just amazing. He was just kind to me," said Barbara Campbell, who described herself as Owusu-Koramoah's acting grandmother.

The funeral service comes more than a week after the 23-year-old school teacher was killed. On April 5, someone found Owusu-Koramoah’s body inside a two-story townhome on Lake Tower Drive in Hampton.

Police arrested Ronald Scott in Orlando, Florida. He faces charges of second-degree murder and arson.

Newly filed court records in Hampton Circuit Court reveal new information in the case. According to search warrants, investigators discovered blood around Owusu-Koramoah’s head and broken glass around his body.

Investigators also found “a smoldering fire” in the dining room corner and “smelled a strong odor of accelerant.”

As of Thursday, Scott is listed as an inmate in the Orange County Jail in Orlando. Right now, it is unclear when Scott will be extradited to Hampton.

Owusu-Koramoah’s father said he knows his son had more to give, but he’s certain Joshua’s legacy lives on.