The fire happened on Cornelius Drive just before 7 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton fire left two adults displaced and one juvenile hurt Monday evening.

The Hampton Fire Dept. responded to the 40 block of Cornelius Drive just before 7 p.m.

According to the fire department, one juvenile has a minor burn injury. The juvenile was treated and released on the scene.

Two adults have been displaced. The home has moderate damage to one bedroom, fire officials said.