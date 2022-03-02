Lawyer says he wasn't allowed to see Cory Bigsby at police headquarters

The Hampton Police Division said Cory Bigsby has voluntarily stayed at police headquarters since he reported his son missing.

HAMPTON, Va. — A lawyer hired to represent Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi, said the Hampton Police Division denied access to him on Thursday afternoon.

13News Now learned that Jeffrey Ambrose was hired by the Bigsby family a day after police deemed Cory a "person of interest" in the case of his missing son. No charges have been filed.

The police division said Cory has voluntarily stayed at police headquarters since he reported his son missing Monday morning. According to a police spokesman, Cory was cooperating with detectives.

Ambrose said he and co-counsel went to the police headquarters earlier Thursday afternoon but was told he wasn't allowed to enter, because Cory didn't request an attorney and was present voluntarily.

According to Ambrose, he requested that detectives inform Cory that legal counsel hired by his family was present. He said he was told that they wouldn't do so, and wouldn't answer further questions on the matter.

I just spoke with Ambrose. He tells me he went to the Hampton Police Division earlier today to speak with Cory Bigsby, but was not allowed to see him. He says officers told him that because he is there voluntarily and had not asked for an attorney, they couldn't talk to him... — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) February 3, 2022

Ambrose said he was referred to the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, who he later contacted but hasn't heard back from yet.

“I am concerned that because he has been there for so long and is not being told about the presence of counsel, that his presence may not be voluntary," Ambrose said. "And we are simply not being given access to him so that we can confirm that."