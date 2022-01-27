Police investigate after man found shot to death near Coliseum Central area in Hampton

Hampton police said they got a call about a man down in the 100 block of Parkway Drive. He was shot in a parking lot.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from a story that aired on Jan. 14, 2022. Norfolk Police Department and ATF are working alongside the community to prevent gun violence, as it has been an issue across Hampton Roads.

Police need help to identify the suspects who were involved in a shooting that left a person dead early Thursday morning.

Hampton Police Division said it received a call shortly after 6 a.m. about a man down in the 100 block of Parkway Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He died there.

According to detectives, the man was shot while in a parking lot -- he had already been lying there for some time before someone found him and reported it.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. They have not released any suspect information at this time.