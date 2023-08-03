Fort Monroe receives federal funding for restoration, preservation

Fort Monroe will get $75,000 from the National Park Service in an effort to restore and preserve the site.

HAMPTON, Va. — A historic site in Hampton is set to receive thousands in federal funding.

“Virginia’s rich and diverse history is worth protecting,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to see this substantial funding go towards the restoration and preservation of some of the most notable sites that shaped not just Virginia, but the entire country.”

The Fort Monroe Authority (FMA) got the federal funding for the "Fort George Resource Protection Survey" at Fort Monroe.

“The purpose of this award is to better understand the site of Fort George, the earliest masonry fort built in Virginia, in order to protect this significant historic resource," said Glenn Oder, the executive director of the Fort Monroe Authority. “Fort George played a critical role in guarding the entrance to Hampton Roads, the colony's vital artery of trade and communications.”

According to FMA, Fort George is in a "Special Flood Hazard Area." FMA officials said with sea level rise, "it is imperative to research, survey, and investigate the site, to the greatest extent possible."