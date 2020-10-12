Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing events coming up in Peninsula, Hampton health districts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Because of the high demand for coronavirus testing since Thanksgiving, two health districts said they would offer free COVID-19 testing at several events.
There are eight events in December. Each one will offer drive-through, contactless testing.
There are a couple of larger testing events included in the list. The Peninsula Health District said it worked closely with the Hampton Health District and Mako Medical's private laboratory in order to hold those. They will be at the Peninsula Health Center and the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
These are all the locations, along with dates, and times:
- Y.H. Thomas Community Center, 1300 Thomas St., Hampton
- Dec. 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Peninsula Health Center, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News
- Dec. 12, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Boo Williams Sports Complex, 5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy., Hampton
- Dec. 14, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3991 Longhill Rd., Williamsburg
- Dec. 15, 3 - 5 p.m.
- Colossian Baptist Church, 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News
- Dec. 16, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Westhampton Community Center, 1638 Briarfield Rd., Hampton
- Dec. 17, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- First Baptist Church East End, 3000 Jefferson Ave., Newport News
- Dec.18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton
- Dec. 19, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tests will be available for people who are 12 and older at the smaller community events. There will be no age limit to get tested at the events at the Peninsula Health Center and the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
For more information, including updates and any weather cancellations, visit the Peninsula Health District's Facebook page.