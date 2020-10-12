Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing events coming up in Peninsula, Hampton health districts

The districts said they would hold eight coronavirus testing events for people who could drive through the sites and get tested at no cost.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Because of the high demand for coronavirus testing since Thanksgiving, two health districts said they would offer free COVID-19 testing at several events.

There are eight events in December. Each one will offer drive-through, contactless testing.

There are a couple of larger testing events included in the list. The Peninsula Health District said it worked closely with the Hampton Health District and Mako Medical's private laboratory in order to hold those. They will be at the Peninsula Health Center and the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

These are all the locations, along with dates, and times:

Y.H. Thomas Community Center , 1300 Thomas St., Hampton

, 1300 Thomas St., Hampton Dec. 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Peninsula Health Center , 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News Dec. 12, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Boo Williams Sports Complex, 5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy., Hampton

5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy., Hampton Dec. 14, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

New Mount Zion Baptist Church , 3991 Longhill Rd., Williamsburg

, 3991 Longhill Rd., Williamsburg Dec. 15, 3 - 5 p.m.

Colossian Baptist Church , 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News

, 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News Dec. 16, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Westhampton Community Center , 1638 Briarfield Rd., Hampton

, 1638 Briarfield Rd., Hampton Dec. 17, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church East End , 3000 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

, 3000 Jefferson Ave., Newport News Dec.18, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center , 1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton

, 1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton Dec. 19, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tests will be available for people who are 12 and older at the smaller community events. There will be no age limit to get tested at the events at the Peninsula Health Center and the Hampton Roads Convention Center.